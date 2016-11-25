Person injured in Vista shooting in surgery, police said

Columbia police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning that left a victim in surgery, according to officials.
Shawna Washington with the Columbia Police Department said a shooting occurred on the 700 block of Gervais Street early Friday morning.
Several business are in the area, including Wet Willie’s, Tsunami Sushi and Tin Lizzy’s.
Washington said one victim is in surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
