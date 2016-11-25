Richland County deputy taken to hospital following Friday crash

A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of a suspect on a motorcycle when his patrol car collided with another vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.
Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Curtis Wilson of the sheriff’s department said.
The collision happened at Fairfield Road and Colleton Street. The deputy had the siren and lights running at the time of the collision, Wilson said.
The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
