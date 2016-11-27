SC deputies shoot man armed with machete

A man armed with a machete was shot at midnight in the Aiken County town of Clearwater by deputies, authorities said Sunday.
The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital with two bullet wounds, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Cherokee Drive, said sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Shunn in a release issued about four hours after the incident.
Deputies were summoned to the scene through a 911 call of a man with a gun standing in the road, Shunn said. When officers arrived, the man was displaying the machete but told deputies he also had a gun.
He would not drop the large knife when deputies ordered him to do so, the sheriff's spokesman said.
Deputies fired when the man moved toward them, Shunn said.
Neither the deputies nor the suspect have been publicly identified.
No other details have been released.
