Authorities looking for missing dementia patient who might be bound for Lexington

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing dementia patient.
Donnie Richardson was last seen at 10 p.m. on Saturday, walking down Lake Street toward Main Street in the Silverstreet community, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, adding Richardson left his home after his family went to sleep.
Richardson is a 5-foot-6, 160-pound black male who has one eye, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, adding he was last seen wearing a beige shirt with dark pants.
Richardson often reverts to his former residence in Lexington and believes he needs to go to the Piggly Wiggly, the sheriff’s office said.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said it used bloodhounds to track Richardson, in addition to a SLED helicopter. Authorities believe he may have gotten a ride from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.
