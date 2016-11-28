Crime & Courts

November 28, 2016 1:15 PM

Victim seriously injured in shooting, nearby school on lockdown

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

Police reported a female victim was shot and seriously injured at an apartment complex near Columbia Centre around noon Monday, causing a nearby school to be on lockdown.

Officers were dispatched to Harbison Gardens Apartments at Harbison Station Circle around 11:45 a.m., according to Tweets from the Columbia Police Department.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Harbison West Elementary School, adjacent to the apartment complex, is on “lock out” as a precaution.

A school resource officer is at the school, and there have been no reports of injuries or other incidents at the school.

“This is a precautionary action,” Wilson said.

Police said the victim likely knew the shooter and described the shooting as an isolated incident.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are following up on leads and collecting evidence from the apartment.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos