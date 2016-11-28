Victim seriously injured in shooting, nearby school on lockdown

Police reported a female victim was shot and seriously injured at an apartment complex near Columbia Centre around noon Monday, causing a nearby school to be on lockdown.
Officers were dispatched to Harbison Gardens Apartments at Harbison Station Circle around 11:45 a.m., according to Tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Harbison West Elementary School, adjacent to the apartment complex, is on “lock out” as a precaution.
A school resource officer is at the school, and there have been no reports of injuries or other incidents at the school.
“This is a precautionary action,” Wilson said.
Police said the victim likely knew the shooter and described the shooting as an isolated incident.
Police believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.
It's believed that the victim knows the shooter in this isolated incident. More info when available. pic.twitter.com/IBxLrT2QTF— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 28, 2016
Investigators are following up on leads and collecting evidence from the apartment.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Comments