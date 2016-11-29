Woman arrested after stabbing in North Columbia

A 58-year-old woman accused of stabbing a female victim at a North Columbia residence Monday morning was arrested by the Columbia Police Department.
Wanda Denise Rumph was charged with First Degree Assault and Battery after the incident at residence on Cindy Drive, located near Greenview Park, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The victim didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries, said the authorities, adding she said Rumph accused her of stealing a debit card moments before the stabbing.
Rumph was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
