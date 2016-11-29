Two charged with sex trafficking; Sheriff said victims as young as 15

A man and a woman were arrested after four teens reported they were trafficked at a Columbia-area hotel, according to officials.
The victims, who range in age from 15 to 17, told deputies they were convinced to meet the suspects at the Days Inn, 1144 Bush River Road, Nov. 11-13, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe the victims were then forced to perform sexual acts with men for money.
The victims were treated at Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
Deputies were notified of the allegations Nov. 14.
Michael Carter, 30, was charged with three counts of trafficking on persons and two counts of criminal sexual conduct. Shalil Alford, 25, was charged with one count of trafficking in persons.
Carter turned himself in to deputies Nov. 17 and Alford turned herself in Wednesday, the release stated.
Anyone with information about ongoing human trafficking or are have concerns about a potential victim can department’s Victims Assistance Unit at (803) 576-3115.
Comments