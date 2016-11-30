Crime & Courts

November 30, 2016 11:41 AM

Man shot at apartment complex near I-77, deputies report

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC Deputies are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting where a man was injured at an apartment complex in Northeast Columbia, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Bayfield Drive at the Parklane Apartments around 10:30 a.m., according to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body, Wilson said.

The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson said investigators are searching for a black male suspect and are trying to determine a motive.

Anyon with information about the suspect or suspects can contact Crimestoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

