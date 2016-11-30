One person killed, another taken to hospital following I-26 crash

An improper lane change led to a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-26 Wednesday evening, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the interchange with I-77, said trooper Sonny Collins.
The driver of a Chevy Malibu, who has not been identified publicly, ‘made an illegal lane change’ causing a collision with a Chevy Blazer heading in the same direction, Collins said.
Both vehicles ran off the road. The driver of the Malibu was killed. The other driver was transported to an area hospital. That driver’s condition is unknown.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
