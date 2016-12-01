Video shows shoplifters scurrying out of store with thousands of dollars worth of clothes

A surveillance video shows three suspected shoplifters running out of a department store with armfuls of clothes, and law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying them.
Three unknown suspects walked into Macy’s at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road, Nov. 4, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s office.
The suspects then reportedly stolen various Polo brand clothing items and ran away from the location, the release stated.
The video shows the suspects darting out of Macy’s with armfuls of clothes while being chased by another man
The stolen items were worth about $4,000, the release stated.
Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance locating three suspects wanted for shoplifting.
Anyone with information about the suspects can contact Crimestoppers are 1-888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone who leaves a tip that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money. Tips can be anonymous.
Comments