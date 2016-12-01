Photos: Martinez home invasion-rape trial

Nathan Martinez listens to testimony Dec. 1, 2016. Martinez is on trial on charges that include two home invasions, four kidnappings, two burglaries, a robbery, three sexual assaults and weapons violations. Martinez decided to represent himself after firing his fifth court appointed attorney.
Judge Knox McMahon listens to testimony during the trial of Nathan Martinez on Dec. 1, 2016.
Nathan Martinez talks with Judge Knox McMahon while representing himself during his trial in Richland County Court on Dec. 1, 2016.
Nathan Martinez and his stand-by attorney, Justin Kata and prosecuting attorney Jessica Godwin on listen to testimony Dec. 1, 2016.
Judge Knox McMahon talks with the jurors during the trial of Nathan Martinez on Dec. 1, 2016.
Prosecuting attorney Luck Campbell waits as Judge Knox McMahon talks with Nathan Martinez on Dec.1, 2016.
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies surround Nathan Martinez during his trial on Dec. 1, 2016
Prosecuting attorneys Luck Campbell and Jessica Godwin wait as Nathan Martinez talks with Judge Knox McMahon while representing himself during his trial in Richland County Court on Dec. 30, 2016.
