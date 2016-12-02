Stolen truck found in another county; Sandy the Labrador still missing

More than a week after a pickup truck with a dog inside was stolen, the truck has been recovered but Sandy the Labrador retriever is still missing.
Springdale Police Department reported the victim’s Ford F-150 was found in Columbia after Columbia Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle call.
Police reported the 2-year-old dog has not been located.
“Sandy, the yellow Labrador, is a very important part of the victim’s family and he hopes that someone saw something that may help locate Sandy,” the department stated in a Facebook post.
The victim’s pickup truck was stolen around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 29 from Circle K, 2208 C Airport Blvd. The victim had reportedly gone inside of the store and left the keys inside the truck. The pickup truck had also contained several firearms.
Anyone with information about Sandy’s whereabouts can contact Springdale Police Department at (803) 796-3160 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click the red “Submit a tip” tab.
