Police: Mother helped alleged killer put body in car trunk in north Columbia

A mother is being sought for helping her son put the body of a man he allegedly killed into the trunk of a car later found in north Columbia, police said Friday.
Wanda Williamson, 49, assisted in moving the body from a home in which the victim died after a fight with her son, David Anderson, police said.
She is being sought as an accessory to murder, police said.
Anderson, 21, is in custody, facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Rashawn Williams, 21, at a home in the 1200 block of East Muller Street near Columbia College, police said.
The cause of Williams’ death was not disclosed. It remains under investigation, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.
Police did not say why Anderson and Williams argued. When the quarrel occurred remains under investigation, officers said.
The body was found by a police officer on patrol Thursday who noticed an odor after finding the car.
“We know that when a violent crime occurs in one of our neighborhoods, especially a homicide, it leaves citizens frightened and on edge,” Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. “This case reflects how collaboration ... can lead to a quick arrest and eases citizens’ concerns.”
Comments