Driver killed Friday morning in Leesburg Road crash

The driver of a 2013 Ford Mustang died Friday morning after the vehicle he was driving was broadsided as he turned into Leesburg Road.
The collision occurred at 8:35 a.m. the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the Ford Mustang was turning from Congress Road into Leesburg Road when a 1998 Ford Taurus traveling on Leesburg Road ran into the drivers side of the Mustang. The Mustang ran off the road to the right and overturned in a ditch, the highway patrol said.
Both drivers were taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where the driver of the Mustang died. The other driver suffered serious injuries, the highway patrol said.
The accident remains under investigation.
