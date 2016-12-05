Man shot to death near Decker Boulevard, deputies said

A Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex near Decker Boulevard left one person dead, officials said.
Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to 3611 Ranch Road near Decker Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive male victim on the floor of an apartment, Wilson said.
EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.
Deputies said the coroner identified the victim, Brandon Jamar Goodson, 29, of Bluff Road in Hopkins who died as a result of complications from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim’s brown 2009 Nissan Murano SUV with the South Carolina tag MPL623 is missing.
Wilson said anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the incident can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or midlandscrimestoppers.com. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.
