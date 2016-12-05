Car involved in crash that killed Benedict College player found

S.C. Highway Patrol has found the car involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Benedict College basketball player on Sunday.
The car – a gold, four-door Toyota Camry built between 1997 and 2001 – was found but no arrests have been made, said Lance Corporal David Jones, of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The car was involved in the crash that killed 22-year-old Rashee Hodges, a junior at Benedict College.
Jones said the car was spotted by community members in the Hopkins area. The car hit Hodges while he stood on the side of the roadway in the 5400 block of Bluff Road in Hopkins, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Hodges, of Smoaks, was a recent transfer to Benedict College and was pursuing a business degree.
A second man – identified as Farouk Brimah, 22 – was also hit in the crash and taken to a hospital. His condition remains unknown.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments