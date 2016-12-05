Columbia man accused of driving 105 mph with drugs in car

Complaints about speeders led to an arrest of a Columbia man who reportedly was driving a car with drugs inside.
A deputy was patrolling on Flat Rock Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday when he saw a black Ford Mustang traveling at what he determined was 105 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. The office reported they received several complaints of speeders on that road.
The deputy attempted to stop the Mustang, and the driver reportedly fled while passing cars on double yellow lines, the release stated.
Deputies report Shamari Delresse Jones, 32, eventually stopped and was placed under arrest without further incident. The sheriff’s office reported Jones’ last known address is on Rhett Street in Columbia.
Deputies reported they found suspected crack cocaine, several pharmaceutical drugs without a prescription and a large amount of cash, the release stated.
Jones was charged with speeding 26+mph over the limit, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of crack cocaine, driving under suspension and habitual offender.
Jones was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center and was released on bond.
Sheriff Jim Matthews said even after other recent arrests, he was able to bond out.
“Another dangerous man with a history of violence to include serious traffic offenses and who should be in prison is on the street endangering the public,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews.
The sheriff’s office reported Jones has several previous arrests, including several traffic offenses, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery with intent to kill, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for a blue light, discharging a firearm, possession of cocaine, gang violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and several narcotics violations.
Comments