Two teens accused of breaking into a motor vehicle

Two teenagers were arrested by the Columbia Police Department and are accused of breaking into vehicles in South Columbia.
Marius Woodman, Jr., 19, and Brandon Woodman, 17, are charged with Breaking into a Motor Vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Suber Street on Sunday after reports of two suspicious persons looking into vehicles and detained the suspects before they were arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The suspects were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the CPD, adding nothing was stolen from the unlocked vehicle.
Auto Break-In /Theft Prevention Tips
- Always lock your vehicle’s doors
- Close windows/sunroof
- Do not leave your vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition/No idling
- Do not leave valuables in plain view
- Consider anti-theft security devices/alarms
If your car is stolen:
- Call 9-1-1
- Make sure you know the license plate and vehicle’s VIN numbers
- If you see someone stealing your car, try to get a good description of the suspect/suspects
- It’s also beneficial to take a picture of your vehicle for record keeping purposes, you can give the picture to law enforcement to aid in the vehicle’s recovery
Columbia Police Department
