Dog stolen with truck returned to owners

Sandy the Labrador retriever is back home.
More than a week after a pickup truck with a dog inside was stolen, Sandy has been returned to her owners, Stephanie and David White.
The truck was recovered last Friday, but the two-year-old yellow lab was still missing. Until Monday.
“We found our baby girl,” said Stephanie White, who’s husband found Sandy in a wooded area behind FSI Office Supplies in the Overlook Business Park Monday night. “Christmas came early, very early.”
Stephanie White said she was working at 3 p.m. when she started receiving a number of phone calls that a dog similar to Sandy had been spotted. After looking until dark, Stephanie said she left to get food, water and a blanket with her scent. When she returned, David was yelling for her, saying he found Sandy.
“It’s awesome,” according to Stephanie, saying Sandy appeared in good condition, with the exception of some ticks on her coat. “She was tired and hungry. Now she’s sleeping on her blanket on the couch, where she should be.”
Immediate plans are to make omelets for Sandy and get her micro chipped. Beyond that, Stephanie said her “mission,” is to find who was responsible for stealing the truck and Sandy.
Springdale Police Department reported the White’s Ford F-150 was found in Columbia after Columbia Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle call.
The pickup truck was stolen around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 29 from Circle K, 2208 C Airport Blvd. White had reportedly gone inside of the store and left the keys inside the truck.
The pickup truck also contained several firearms, which weren’t found when the truck was recovered. A phone and watch were also reported stolen from inside of the truck.
Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Staff writer Jane Moon Dail contributed to this report.
Comments