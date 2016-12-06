Man sought after robbing store and beating clerk

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and assault.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, an unknown man robbed the Dollar General store on Roseborough Road in Lugoff at gunpoint and assaulted a female store employee by striking her in the face with his gun.
“Why the suspect felt it necessary to strike this female employee in the face, breaking her nose and causing a severe laceration is unknown,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “She cooperated with this man and did not resist. This assault was totally unnecessary.”
The suspect who is a black male with a mustache and goatee wearing a black ball cap, dark blue hoodie over a gray shirt, black pants and white shoes, according to Matthews.
The suspect came into the store, armed with a handgun, and forced a female store employee to the back of the store into an office area. He then pistol whipped her causing serious facial injuries, according to matthews, adding, the suspect then escorted the employee to the front of the store where he forced her at gunpoint to open the store safe giving him the currency inside.
He also stole her purse and car keys, said Matthews, adding a second store employee was unharmed.
The suspect then left the store in a small gray car, make unknown, said Matthews.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
