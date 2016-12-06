SC Highway Patrol arrests woman accused in fatal hit-and-run involving Benedict College player

A woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a Benedict College basketball player and injured another.
Yalonda Lewis, 31, is facing charges of hit and run involving a death and hit and run with injury, said Lance Corporal David Jones, of the S.C. Highway Patrol. She’s been held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and will face a judge a 2 p.m., for her bond hearing.
Lewis turned herself in at the county jail around 8 a.m., Tuesday, Jones said. The gold Toyota Camry involved in the crash that was found on Monday by a Richland County deputy coroner was registered to Lewis.
She is accused of fatally hitting 22-year-old Rashee Hodges with her car on Sunday, while Hodges stood on the side of the roadway in the 5400 block of Bluff Road in Hopkins, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
A second Benedict College basketball player – identified as Farouk Brimah, 22 – was also hit in the crash, but was released Sunday morning with a soft cast on one leg, said Willie Washington, Benedict College Athletic Director.
