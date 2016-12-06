Woman accused in hit-and-run death of Benedict basketball player gets $75k bond

The woman accused of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a Benedict College basketball player and injuring another with her car was given a $75,000 bond Tuesday.
Yalonda Lewis, 31, is charged with hit and run involving a death and hit and run with injury in connection with the Sunday collision that killed 22-year-old Rashee Hodges.
Hodges’ uncle Clarence Wiggins spoke at Lewis’ bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, saying the family wished no malice toward her but asked for justice.
Representing the Hodges family, attorney Carl B. Grant said the family “is holding up as best they can under these very difficult circumstances.”
“They have strong, strong spiritual beliefs, and they’re leaning on Christ in this difficult time,” Grant said.
Hodges was a “great basketball player” who idolized Lebron James and hoped to one day be a restaurant manager, Grant said.
Lewis turned herself in at the county jail around 8 a.m., Tuesday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The gold Toyota Camry involved in the crash that was found on Monday by a Richland County deputy coroner was registered to Lewis.
She is accused of fatally hitting Hodges with her car on Sunday, while Hodges stood on the side of the roadway in the 5400 block of Bluff Road in Hopkins, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
A second Benedict College basketball player – identified as Farouk Brimah, 22 – also was hit in the crash but was released Sunday morning with a soft cast on one leg, said Willie Washington, Benedict College Athletic Director.
Comments