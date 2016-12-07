Man injured after shooting outside Providence Hospital, police say

Columbia police are investigating a shooting outside of Providence Hospital.
Shooting investigation outside of Providence Hospital. Male victim was hurt in upper body. pic.twitter.com/oojoMj6U8o— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 7, 2016
Police reported through Twitter shortly after noon that a male victim was injured in the upper body after a shooting outside of the hospital at 2435 Forest Drive.
Police said officers are searching for a suspect or suspects and continue to gather information.
Police are also trying to determine the exact crime scene location.
