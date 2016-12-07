Crime & Courts

December 7, 2016 12:34 PM

Man injured after shooting outside Providence Hospital, police say

Staff reports

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police are investigating a shooting outside of Providence Hospital.

Police reported through Twitter shortly after noon that a male victim was injured in the upper body after a shooting outside of the hospital at 2435 Forest Drive.

Police said officers are searching for a suspect or suspects and continue to gather information.

Police are also trying to determine the exact crime scene location.

More will be posted when it becomes available.

