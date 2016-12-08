Two men charged with possessing heroin and burglary tools in Woodcreek Farms

Columbia police say they thwarted a burglary in the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood on Sunday when two men were busted for heroin possession.
The two men, Randall Christian Duvall, 25, and Joshua Scott Tisdale, 26, were sitting in a 2012 Jeep on the 200 block of Beaver Lake Drive when a Columbia police officer arrived to check out a suspicious vehicle report, chief Skip Holbrook said in a news release.
As she approached their Jeep the officer saw the two moving around in their vehicle. When she got closer she “saw syringes on the floorboard and center console of the Jeep,” Holbrook said.
The officer ordered the two out of the Jeep after she was informed that there was a loaded handgun under the leg of one of the men.
During questioning, one of the suspects allegedly told officers that the two had just used heroin and they planned to break into a Beaver Lake Drive home with the tools they had in the vehicle, Holbrook said.
A search of the vehicle turned up “handcuffs, binoculars, a crow bar, gloves and ski masks on the floor board of the passenger’s side [...] a brown/white powdery substance which field tested positive for heroin, a machete, along with women’s jewelry, various coin collections, several $2 bills, and pawn slips,” Holbrook said.
Some of the items found in the vehicle were reported stolen in a burglary in Richland County, Holbrook said.
