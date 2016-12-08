Dylann Roof’s defense moves for a mistrial in death penalty case

Dylann Roof’s defense team is requesting the judge declare a mistrial a day after the court listened to gut-wrenching testimony from one of the survivors of the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston.
The team filed the request Thursday morning, arguing that the court allowed Felicia Sanders to characterize Roof as “evil.” Roof, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Sanders’ son, Tywanza, and her aunt, Susie Jackson, in addition to seven others on June 17, 2015.
At one point, Sanders got so emotional recounting her harrowing ordeal that the court abruptly went into recess.
Sanders told jurors Roof, a Columbia area man, walked in and asked if they were having Bible study that night. The group in attendance said “yes” to Roof, and Sen. Clementa Pinckney offered Roof a seat beside him, Sanders said.
“He just sat there the whole time – evil, evil, evil as can be,” Sanders said.
Roof’s defense team said in the request for a mistrial Thursday that Sanders’ emotion was “apparent and entirely understandable.” Nonetheless, “such characterizations of the defendant are unquestionably improper in any case,” the motion said.
The defense cited previous rulings that supported their argument. They also noted that because of the emotional nature of the proceedings, Roof's mother, who collapsed in court sobbing on Wednesday, was taken to the hospital with a heart attack.
If U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel doesn’t grant the mistrial, Roof’s defense team requested Gergel order prosecutors to instruct witnesses on the “proper limits of their testimony” and prosecutors not be allowed to use Sanders’ statements in closing arguments.
The second day of testimony is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m.
