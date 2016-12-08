Escaped inmate accused of stabbing officer at Walmart captured; officer ‘upbeat’

Police reported Thursday morning that they have an escaped maximum-security inmate, who is accused of stabbing an officer at Walmart, in custody.
Michael Allen Williamson, 47, escaped from McCormick Correctional Institution around 8:50 Wednesday night, according to S.C. Department of Corrections officials.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Williamson was at the Walmart on Bush River Road later that night when he was seen trying to conceal merchandise. He was then taken back to loss prevention, where he reportedly stabbed an officer in the arm and shoulder, Holbrook said.
Holbrook said the officer, Ashley Hardesty, chased Williamson on foot into the wood line outside of Walmart.
After receiving dozens of phone calls about Williamson, Lexington police arrested him on the 300 block of Sunset Drive.
He said Hardesty, 26, is recovering well and is “very upbeat.”
“She’s ready to get right back in the fight,” Holbrook said.
