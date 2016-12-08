Lexington County man arrested on child porn charges

A West Columbia man is behind bars on charges of distributing child pornography, officials said.
Martin Andrew Lagasse, 55, of West Columbia was arrested Tuesday and charged with 13 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
The felony charges are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment each.
Investigators believe Lagasse may have been involved in distributing child pornography on the Internet.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Lagasse Tuesday. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.
A S.C. Law Enforcement Division background check showed he has no criminal convictions.
