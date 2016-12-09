Dylann Roof enters church wearing fanny pack holster

The woman accused of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a Benedict College basketball player and injuring another with her car was given a $75,000 bond Tuesday. Yalonda Lewis, 31, is charged with hit and run involving a death and hit and run with injury in connection with the Sunday collision that killed 22-year-old Rashee Hodges.
James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. McClurkin was paroled in October, after the Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the 1973 Chester murder case in which McClurkin and another man were convicted in 1977. Chester sheriff's officials said their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.
Richland Co. Sheriff's department Capt. Michael Prichett , along with other deputies, visited businesses along North Main street to talk with business owners and managers about the problem of loitering, drug activity, alcohol consumption and other criminal activity on their property.
Officials said they are using cadaver dogs to look for bodies of other potential victims and will excavate the area where Todd Kohlhepp may be keeping the bodies of victims. His Facebook account has been active since at least August of 2015. On the page, he indicates he’s an agent with TKA Real Estate and has a link to the company’s website.