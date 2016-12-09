Dylann Roof enters church wearing fanny pack holster

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. McClurkin was paroled in October, after the Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the 1973 Chester murder case in which McClurkin and another man were convicted in 1977. Chester sheriff's officials said their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.