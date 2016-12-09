Crime & Courts

December 9, 2016 12:19 PM

52-year-old man slapped with 11 child pornography charges

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC A Sumter County man was arrested this week on multiple child pornography charges.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office arrested Michael Wilson, 52, of Dalzell was Wednesday for crimes connected to sexual exploitation of minors, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators believe Wilson was involved in distributing child pornography via a file-sharing network.

Wilson was charged with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the release stated.

The felony charges are punishable by up to 10 years of prison each.

