Family dispute may have led up to death of man shot in van, officials said

Deputies reported a family dispute may have transpired before a shooting left a man dead in a van in a neighborhood in Southeast Columbia.
Deputies arrested Brian Neil White, 24, Thursday at the site of the shooting, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 7200 block of Patricia Drive Thursday. When they arrived, they found James Turner, 48, unresponsive in a van outside of a residence.
He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hopsital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies believe White was an acquaintance of Turner’s family and was involved in an ongoing dispute.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts stated autopsy results revealed that Turner died as a result of complications from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
White was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges, according to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center records. White was also booked for unpaid child support.
White has previous arrests for shoplifting and an unspecified city ordinance violation, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
