December 9, 2016 7:13 PM

Columbia babysitter charged with homicide after 8-month-old injured earlier in week dies

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County authorities on Friday upped the charge against Carmen Flores Bautista, 38, to homicide by child abuse after an 8-month-old girl died from injuries suffered earlier in the week.

Bautista is accused of violently shaking the child that she was babysitting on the evening of December 7th, at a home on the 600 block of Kentucky Street in Olympia.

The violent shaking caused “extensive brain injuries to the child,” said Sheriff Leon Lott in a news release Friday evening.

Bautista originally was taken into custody and charged with child abuse Wednesday morning after officials at Palmetto Health Richland Children’s Hospital contacted authorities about a case of child abuse, Lott said.

The baby died from her injuries Friday, Lott said.

