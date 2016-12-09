Columbia babysitter charged with homicide after 8-month-old injured earlier in week dies

Richland County authorities on Friday upped the charge against Carmen Flores Bautista, 38, to homicide by child abuse after an 8-month-old girl died from injuries suffered earlier in the week.
Bautista is accused of violently shaking the child that she was babysitting on the evening of December 7th, at a home on the 600 block of Kentucky Street in Olympia.
The violent shaking caused “extensive brain injuries to the child,” said Sheriff Leon Lott in a news release Friday evening.
Bautista originally was taken into custody and charged with child abuse Wednesday morning after officials at Palmetto Health Richland Children’s Hospital contacted authorities about a case of child abuse, Lott said.
The baby died from her injuries Friday, Lott said.
