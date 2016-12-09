Crime & Courts

December 9, 2016

‘I consider myself a white nationalist’ – and other confessions from Dylann Roof

By John Monk and Cynthia Roldán

jmonk@thestate.com and croldán@thestate.com

CHARLESTON, SC

From his chilling statements about quickly slaughtering African-Americans at a Charleston Bible Study to his calm admission that he had learned his race hatred from white nationalist Internet pages, Dylann Roof’s two-plus hour video’d confession to the FBI was a window into the darkest parts of the human soul.

Here are some excerpts of the tape, shown in court on Friday:

On why he targeted Emanuel AME: “I just knew it would be a place with a small amount of black people in one place.”

On what he would say to families of those he killed: “I couldn’t even look at them.”

On President Obama: “Yeah, no more black presidents, sure.”

On news media: “Everybody knows the news is biased toward black people. ... Once you really understand what is going on, you don’t need to watch the news.”

On race: “I consider myself a white nationalist. ... I’m sure white people are superior.”

On the difficulty of shooting victims who dove for the floor: “This was really complicated because they were already under the tables.”

On whether his mom was OK with him having a gun: “No. She didn’t really like it.”

His best friend? “I don’t have a best friend.”

Asked if he’d do it again: “I might walk out. I’m not going to lie.”

As the interrogation wrapped up, Roof was asked where he’d rather be. He thought about it for a few seconds before responding with a laugh.

“I know – home!”

