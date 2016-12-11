Crime & Courts

December 11, 2016 12:30 AM

Sumter police are investigating officer-involved shooting Saturday night

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

SUMTER, SC

Sumter police and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumter.

“We were notified by Sumter PD that the call originally may have been a disturbance.” said SLED spokesman Thom Berry in an email. State agents are on the scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence, he said.

The Sumter Item reported that the shooting took place near the intersection of Guignard Road and Miller Road. That intersection is near the Central Carolina Technical College and the University of South Carolina’s Sumter campus.

WLTX TV tweeted that the Sumter County coroner was on the way to the scene.

The Sumter Police tweeted that the shooting was thought to be in isolated incident and that there was no search for a suspecr underway.

Residents were urged to avoid the area, however, late Saturday night.

No other details were available early Sunday morning.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos