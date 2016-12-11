Woman stabbed by man who knocked on motel room door Saturday, deputies say

A woman was stabbed in the upper body Saturday night by a man who knocked at the door of her motel room on Two Notch Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. at the InTown Suites on the 8300 block of Two Notch Road, officials said Sunday. The female victim answered a knock at the door thinking it was someone else.
The male suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body and fled, deputies say. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland for medical treatment.
Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.
