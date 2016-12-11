Kershaw Co. deputy’s car hit head-on by erratic driver, sheriff says

A Kershaw County sheriff’s deputy was injured when an erratic driver hit his patrol car head-on Saturday, according to officials.
The crash involved four cars and happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Dicey Creek Road in East Camden, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews. Before the crash, several people called 911 to report an erratic driver on U.S. 1.
“According to witnesses, they thought the driver was having a medical event,” said Matthews. “It’s possible the driver might have been under the influence, but we don’t know, we’re awaiting the toxicology report. The thought is it was a medical situation.”
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and Matthews said they will make the determination if any charges should be filed.
A deputy responding to the area saw a Ford F-150 “being driven erratically” in his direction, Matthews said. The officer saw the pickup collide with another vehicle and was in the process of calling in the accident when the truck crossed the center line of the four-lane highway and hit the patrol car head-on.
The deputy, who hasn’t been identified, had a broken hand and some bruising, Matthews said, adding the officer said his injuries were minimal because of his seat belt and the air bags deploying. He added his body armor likely protected him from suffering further injuries from the protective restraints.
“We’re out of a patrol car, but not out of a deputy, thankfully,” Matthews said of the deputy, who will have to see an orthopedic surgeon to determine the extent of damage done to his hand and how long he’ll be unable to work. “I’m just glad he wasn’t seriously injured or killed.”
The driver of the F-150 was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, where his condition was unknown, Matthews said. Four vehicles were involved, with a fifth vehicle being damaged by debris from the crash.
“I’m told he’s OK,” said Matthews, stating he hasn’t heard anything official about the driver’s condition.
