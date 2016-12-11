Columbia police investigating Saturday night shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting.
A 26-year-old man was shot in a residence on the 3000 block of Falling Springs Road, located near the Sunset Shopping Center, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, the CPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
#CPDNews: Investigators are looking for information regarding a shooting that occurred at 3633 Falling Springs Rd. last night.— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 12, 2016
Comments