Clemson professor, Columbia resident arrested for DUI

A Clemson University professor and Columbia resident was arrested for DUI on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Ronald David Lamie, 52, was charged with driving under the influence by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Lamie is an Associate Professor of Applied Economics and Statistics who works at the Clemson Sandhills Extension facility.
“DUI drivers kill more people in S.C. than do murderers and those who are arrested for DUI come from all walks of life,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “A person who is arrested for DUI might not be happy about their arrest, but they might also have been spared a felony DUI arrest if they had not been caught and had crashed and killed someone down the road.”
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., a Kershaw County deputy observed a white Ford Taurus, later determined to be driven by Lamie, as it came across the center lane toward the deputy on U.S.-1 in Lugoff, according to Matthews, who added that as the Taurus passed, the deputy looked in his side mirror and observed the Taurus cross the center line again.
A DNR officer was also behind the Taurus, and after communicating with the deputy, stopped the Taurus before it was involved in an accident, said Matthews. The deputy arrived seconds later, and according to Matthews, both the deputy and DNR officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.
The Taurus that Lamie was driving was a State of South Carolina vehicle bearing a permanent license tag, according to Matthews.
The deputy performed a road-side sobriety test on Lamie and determined that he was seriously impaired, Matthews said.
Lamie was arrested and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and administered a “breathalyzer” exam which indicated that his blood alcohol content was .15, according to Matthews, adding when Lamie was sober, he was released on bond.
Lamie has no prior criminal record.
