Shooting suspect considered armed, ‘extremely dangerous,’ deputies say

Deputies are searching for 24-year-old Jonathan Edward Rutherford after a suspect pulled his vehicle in front of a victim’s vehicle on Trotter Road Saturday, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The release stated the suspect forced the victim’s vehicle to stop, and then the suspect shot the victim in the upper body, the release stated.
Deputies believe Rutherford and the victim were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
The suspect then reportedly fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, who remains in critical condition, the release stated.
Anyone with information about Rutherford’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
