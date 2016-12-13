Kidnapping suspect jailed after high-speed chase through 3 counties Tuesday

A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Lexington County was jailed after a high-speed chase that spanned three counties early Tursday, authorities said.
Gregory Eberhardt August Grundler, 39, of Katie Court in West Columbia, was arrested around 3 a.m. on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase began in Lexington County around 2:30 a.m. after a woman was kidnapped, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said. Officers pursued the yellow Ford Mustang into Richland County and then Kershaw County on Interstate 20.
At one point, the Mustang exited onto U.S. 521 toward Sumter, but Grundler quickly turned around and again entered I-20 toward Florence, Matthews said. Deputies and troopers continued the chase until Grundler got off the interstate at the next exit.
After exiting I-20, Grundler slowed down at an intersection on Cleveland School Road, Matthews said. A Kershaw County deputy initiated a maneuver on the Mustang that caused it to spin around and allow other officers to block the vehicle in, ending the pursuit.
The female kidnapping victim was crying as she ran from the car to officers, Matthews said. Grundler, who has prior arrests for criminal domestic violence and drug and driving violations, was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.
No injuries were reported from the pursuit.
