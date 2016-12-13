Batesburg-Leesville police seeking Tuesday bank robbery suspect

Batesburg-Leesville police are searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
The robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the BB&T on West Columbia Avenue, according to Chief Wallace Oswald. The suspect entered the bank, presented a gun and asked for cash. He then left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet and medium build, Oswald said. He was wearing a fluorescent green long-sleeve shirt, and over that a fluorescent vest.
