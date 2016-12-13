Columbia police identify suspect in weekend shooting

Columbia police say 29-year-old Jirmaine Kakeith Mobley was responsible for the Saturday shooting at a North Columbia apartment that left the 26-year-old victim fighting for his life in critical condition at a local hospital.
Mobley is considered armed and dangerous, said chief Skip Holbrook in a release Tuesday night.
The victim was shot in the head at an apartment on Falling Springs Road on December 10, 2016. The reason for the shooting is still under investigation, Holbrook said.
Mobley is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawfully carrying a firearm.
If you have information that can help the authorities locate Mobley, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
