2 sought in months-long Lexington crime spree

Lexington police are seeking two people involved in numerous crimes dating back to August, officials said.
The suspects, a man and a woman, have committed or attempted several “distraction-type” thefts at local businesses around Lexington that date back to August, according to police. The male suspect is also a person of interest in a strong-arm robbery and burglary.
The male suspect is between 30 and 40 years old with a stocky build, facial hair and a bald patch on the right front hair line, police said. The female suspect is between 30 and 40 years old with an average to larger build, hair at or below her shoulders and is always well dressed.
The vehicles involved in the incidents have been a black or dark blue Dodge Charger and a dark gray Nissan Altima, police said.
