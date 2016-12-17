Deputies: 3 officers attacked by suspect who kidnapped woman

Authorities say a man who kidnapped a woman who gave him a ride, then pointed a gun at several people in Williston also attacked three police officers.
Aiken County deputies said in a news release that Goldie Bellinger was arrested after assaulting two Aiken County deputies and the Williston police chief.
The deputies were released from the hospital. The release did not detail the injuries to the police chief.
Authorities say Bellinger also beat the woman who was giving him a ride with a pistol Friday afternoon and pointed the gun at people as he drove around Williston. Bellinger lost control of the car and crashed when the victim tried to jump from the vehicle.
