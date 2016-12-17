Crime & Courts

December 17, 2016 12:49 PM

Deputies: Homeowner shoots, kills man trying to steal his guns

The Associated Press

EASLEY, SC

Pickens County deputies say a man killed this week in an Easley house was a burglar who was caught by the homeowner stealing several guns.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release that the homeowner fought with 27-year-old Justin Smith and managed to get a rifle from him and fired several shots at the intruder.

Deputies say Smith tried to leave, but collapsed and died on a deck.

Hashe says evidence collected agrees with the homeowner’s story. Prosecutors are reviewing the investigation to see if the homeowner should be charged or can legally claim self-defense.

Deputies did not release the homeowner’s name.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos