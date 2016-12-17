Dylann Roof: A bizarre, lonely life – and then a decision to kill

1:36 Shop With Cops Pause

1:16 Maik Kotsar talks Frank Martin, USC

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

1:26 Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

0:34 South Pointe's Steven Gilmore shines in championship win

0:59 Will Muschamp explains bowl practice philosophy

0:52 Abbeville celebrates 2A football title win

1:34 Corruption in the South Carolina State House