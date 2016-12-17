Richland Sheriff Department investigates stabbing

Deputies called to the Lincolnshire subdivision (off Fairfield Road north of I-20) Saturday evening discovered a victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
The male victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with what appears to be life-threatening injuries, said sheriff’s department spokesman Curtis Wilson. His condition was not known.
Authorities detained another male in the case, Wilson said.
An investigation into the incident is continuing.
This is a developing story.
