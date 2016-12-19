Man dies after Dec. 10 shooting in north Columbia

A man shot in a home in north Columbia on Dec. 10 has died, according to officials.
Justin Jones, 26, of Ridgewood Camp Road in Columbia, died Sunday afternoon at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. An autopsy indicated Jones died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Jones was found shot inside a home on the 3000 block of Falling Springs Road in Columbia on Dec. 10, police have said. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
