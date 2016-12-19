More than $140,000 worth of counterfeit items seized from Florence Flea Market

Investigators have seized more than $142,000 worth of counterfeit goods, including purses, watches, perfume and clothing, from booths at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
In an email to news media on Monday, sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said the seizures were made on Dec. 10.
Nunn said no arrests had been made. The investigation is continuing and charges are possible, he said.
“This seizure was but a part of an ongoing counterfeit goods investigation in partnership with the South Carolina secretary of state which has been under way for years,” Nunn said. “This is not the largest seizure of counterfeit goods that we have made, but merely the latest. In addition to our own methods, we receive tips from citizens and local merchants advising of this illegal activity and send in undercover investigators who are specially trained to identify and recognize counterfeit goods and misappropriated trademarks.”
Nunn said seven or eight booths at the flea market, which at 4001 E. Palmetto St., were involved in the operation.
The seized goods were estimated to be worth $142,190. The counterfeit goods included items falsely labeled with brand names such as Casio, Nike, Versace, Fendi, Gucci, Coach, Ralph Lauren, Polo and Dolce & Gabanna.
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone and Secretary of State Mark Hammond made comments about the seizures.
“We remain committed to working with our state and local partners to protect the legitimate property rights of these product manufacturers and our consumers who pay money for name-brand items,” Boone said. “More importantly, most of these items are made in foreign sweat shops with child labor, so the argument that these are victimless crimes is simply untrue.”
Hammond said: “Counterfeiters do not pay taxes, meaning less money, in this instance for Florence County schools, hospitals, parks and other social programs. I commend the efforts of Sheriff Boone and his investigators to protect the intellectual property rights of the manufacturers and the citizens of this state.”
The International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition estimates that counterfeiting costs U.S. business more than $200 billion annually and results in the loss of over 750,000 American jobs.
Nunn said the investigation of counterfeit goods and subsequent seizures “are not limited to open air markets. We actively investigate and seize counterfeit goods sold from homes, businesses and over the internet including Facebook. The seized counterfeit items are contraband, which are either destroyed or sent to the legal trademark holders for destruction or disposal.”
Comments