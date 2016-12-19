Former Anderson County deputy and Columbia man arrested

2:32 Gamecocks adjust during OL coaching transition Pause

1:49 Fort Dorchester's Joyner gives reason behind announcement date

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

1:24 Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

1:05 Electoral College Protesters

0:52 Dakereon Joyner by land and by air in touchdown drive against Dutch Fork

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl