Former Anderson County deputy and Columbia man arrested

An Anderson County sheriff’s deputy resigned the day before warrants were issued this month accusing him of perjury.
Jake Michael Pelfrey, 30, was arrested Monday and is accused in warrants of faking documents and using his police credentials for his own benefit in the purchase of a pickup truck.
He’s accused of using his police credentials to access state motor vehicle records to help him buy a 1999 GMC pickup and later falsifying documents to make the $2,500 sale appear to be $700, according to warrants.
Pelfrey was charged with two misdemeanors, public official misconduct in office and perjury, as well as a charge of altering, forging or counterfeiting a certificate of title, which is a felony, said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry in a news release.
Pelfrey was arrested along with another man from Columbia allegedly involved in the truck sale.
Larry La’Dain Myers, 34, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, which is considered a felony. He was also charged with false report of stolen vehicle and willful sale of real or personal property in which a lien exists, both misdemeanors, Berry said.
Myers falsely reported the truck stolen after he sold it to Pelfrey with an invalid title, though the truck had a $1,000 lien, according to arrest warrants.
Pelfrey also falsely filed a vehicle application with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles office in Irmo on Aug. 25 and got a duplicate title for the pickup.
In warrants, he is accused of wearing his gun on his hip and presenting himself at a home in Richland County, which is out of his jurisdiction.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sheila Cole said Pelfrey resigned Dec. 13. The warrants have a date of Dec. 14.
Myers is in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, according to the online jail records. Pelfrey was released from the jail Monday.
