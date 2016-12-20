Car parked on I-20 causes chain-reaction crash involving Columbia officer

A Columbia police officer struck an illegally-parked car on Interstate 20, causing the patrol car to flip and sending one of the car’s tires into the oncoming lanes, an official said Tuesday.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Farrow Road, according to Shawna Washington, a Columbia police spokeswoman. The officer was traveling east when he struck a car that was illegally parked in the roadway.
The crash caused the patrol car to flip onto its roof and sent one of the vehicle’s tires into the westbound lanes of I-20, Washington said. That tire hit three vehicles that were traveling west; however, no injuries were reported.
The driver of the illegally-parked car fled on foot after the crash, Washington said. The officer was transported to a hospital, where he was examined and released.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
